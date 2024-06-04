Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.59 and last traded at $96.59. Approximately 10,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 44,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 376.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 77.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 107.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

