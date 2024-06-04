MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Price Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $5.56 on Friday. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $285.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in MBIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

