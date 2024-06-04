Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock worth $945,310,728. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

MA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

