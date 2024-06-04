Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,368,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock valued at $945,310,728. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,582. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

