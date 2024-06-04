Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s 4th Largest Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $443.19. 2,072,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,393. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

