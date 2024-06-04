MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $132.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.23.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $111.90 on Friday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.29 and a beta of 1.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

