Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 100.11 ($1.28), with a volume of 14494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £55.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,251.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.08.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

