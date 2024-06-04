Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

