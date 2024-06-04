Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.