Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.60. 3,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835. The firm has a market cap of $740.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.
Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.