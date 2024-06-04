Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.60. 3,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835. The firm has a market cap of $740.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

