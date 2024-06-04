Maren Capital LLC Takes $46.48 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,478,000. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 6.0% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.82. The stock had a trading volume of 110,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,461. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

