Maren Capital LLC Invests $82.70 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,700,000. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 10.6% of Maren Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $698,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.61. 233,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

