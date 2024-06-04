Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($4.16) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

EMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.14) to GBX 318 ($4.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.33 ($4.03).

Get Man Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:EMG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 261.60 ($3.35). 4,189,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,744.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($127,684.34). In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £187,955.16 ($240,813.79). Also, insider Dixit Joshi bought 38,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($127,684.34). 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.