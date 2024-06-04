Maiar DEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $162,197.34 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $162,197.34 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00011987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,960.11 or 0.99979729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00109616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000472 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $162,374.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

