Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194,070 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Lowe’s Companies worth $337,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.22. 684,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,863. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

