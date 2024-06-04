Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), with a volume of 349263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Longboat Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Longboat Energy Company Profile

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

