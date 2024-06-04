Loar Holdings, LLC’s (NYSE:LOAR) Quiet Period Set To End on June 4th

Loar’s (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 4th. Loar had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $308,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOAR. Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

LOAR opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

