Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $125 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 6.0% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 3.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $124,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.07. 4,954,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,552. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

