Lingotto Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 72,587 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 0.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $907,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FND traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.10. 802,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,051. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

