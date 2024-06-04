Lingotto Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,479 shares of company stock worth $14,934,991 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $403.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,396. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $412.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.13. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

