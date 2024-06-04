Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

