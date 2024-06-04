Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

