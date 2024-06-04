Legacy Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. 469,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

