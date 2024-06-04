Legacy Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 1.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

