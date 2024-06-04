Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,884 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 3.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $79,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.60. 1,761,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,171. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

