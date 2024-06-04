Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 100,440 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,440 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 3.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VICI Properties worth $95,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.77. 5,194,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,602. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile



VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

