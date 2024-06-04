Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496,112 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. 2,048,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,269. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.