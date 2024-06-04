Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 178,486 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,486 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 2.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $71,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.1 %
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
