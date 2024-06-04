Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.72. 2,974,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,104. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

