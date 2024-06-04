Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stake Decreased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272,874 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 3.22% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $84,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 258.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 123,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 73.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,258 shares of company stock worth $1,373,595. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,810. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

