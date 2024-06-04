Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,258 shares of company stock worth $1,373,595. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

