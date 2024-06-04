Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

