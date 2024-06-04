Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

