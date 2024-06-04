Kodai Capital Management LP Takes $65.54 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,069,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,543,000. Ambarella accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 2.66% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 1,300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. 658,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.