Kodai Capital Management LP Takes $43.22 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,222,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,630. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

