Kodai Capital Management LP Takes $23.55 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 3,650,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $90.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,493 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

