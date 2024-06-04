Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 74,322 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,295. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

