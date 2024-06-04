Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,012,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,037,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,885,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,798,422. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 2,535,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,198. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

