Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New $12.27 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,522,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,801,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 187,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.03. 490,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

