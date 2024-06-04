Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $82.56 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,088,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,558,000. Twilio makes up 1.7% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.60% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

