Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.83. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 113,327 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

