Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director J. Ian Giffen Sells 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00.

J. Ian Giffen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 16th, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total value of C$808,140.32.
  • On Thursday, March 21st, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.

Kinaxis Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE KXS traded down C$1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,340. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 201.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.26.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KXS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

