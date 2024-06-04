Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 29,400 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 4.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.18% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $55,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. 2,626,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,595. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

