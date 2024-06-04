Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 2,751,294 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751,294 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 1.28% of Qurate Retail worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.9 %

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. 4,211,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,989. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

