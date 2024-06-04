Kiltearn Partners LLP Purchases 24,600 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $46,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $694,985,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 385,854 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $50,524,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 174,240 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $7.21 on Monday, hitting $332.54. 1,109,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,279. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

