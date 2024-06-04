Kiltearn Partners LLP Acquires 45,400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,408. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -124.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

