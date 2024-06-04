Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

