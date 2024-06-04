Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

