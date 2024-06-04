Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $142.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

