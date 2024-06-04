KBC Group NV Sells 17,502 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

